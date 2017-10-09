Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Oct 09 2017
By
GEO NEWS

New Naval Chief calls on PM Abbasi

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Oct 09, 2017

ISLAMABAD: The newly promoted Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the PM Office on Monday.

The Prime Minister congratulated Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on assuming the office of Naval Chief and expressed confidence that Pakistan Navy would further progress under his able command.

Professional matters pertaining to the Navy also came under discussion during the meeting, a statement from the PM Media Office said.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi replaced Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, who completed his tenure on October 6. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB laws don’t apply to me and my brother, says Hasan Nawaz

NAB laws don’t apply to me and my brother, says Hasan Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistan won’t take dictation from anyone if against national interest: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan won’t take dictation from anyone if against national interest: Khawaja Asif

 Updated an hour ago
Maleeha Lodhi censures India for ‘mass blinding’ in Kashmir

Maleeha Lodhi censures India for ‘mass blinding’ in Kashmir

 Updated 2 hours ago
Accused in Benazir murder case formally reinstated as SSP Special Branch

Accused in Benazir murder case formally reinstated as SSP Special Branch

 Updated 5 hours ago
COAS visits family of JCO martyred in Indian firing across LoC

COAS visits family of JCO martyred in Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 10 hours ago
South Waziristan political admin lifts ban on pine nuts distribution across country

South Waziristan political admin lifts ban on pine nuts distribution across country

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement