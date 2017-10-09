New Naval Chief calls on PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The newly promoted Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the PM Office on Monday.

The Prime Minister congratulated Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on assuming the office of Naval Chief and expressed confidence that Pakistan Navy would further progress under his able command.

Professional matters pertaining to the Navy also came under discussion during the meeting, a statement from the PM Media Office said.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi replaced Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, who completed his tenure on October 6.