Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Oct 09 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Abbasi says IB memo fake, investigation ongoing

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Oct 09, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, addressing the parliament on Monday, clarified that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) memo circulated earlier which claimed of links between parliamentarians and proscribed organisations was fake and an investigating has been initiated in the matter. 

In the memo, shown on a private TV channel, it was stated that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had directed the authority to monitor the activities of 37 legislators due to their alleged links with banned terrorist and sectarian outfits.

"The IB released a statement the very next day and said the document was forged," said the prime minister. 

He added that it has been confirmed that the intelligence body did not make any such report. 

"These documents are forged and there's no truth to it."

Elaborating further, the premier said the Intelligence Bureau was asked to register a First Information Report regarding the incident, which was registered at a police station in the federal capital.

"The investigation is going," said Abbasi. 

He added that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and IB are jointly investigating the matter. 

"The members whose names were on the list have also been asked to file a complaint with Pemra regarding the incident."

"The people deserve to know the truth," added the premier.  

The federal government had also taken notice of the fake IB memo.

Earlier, the prime minister had met the parliamentarians mentioned in the fake memo and had assured them of resolution.

The MNAs made their reservations clear to Abbasi, saying that having their names appear on the alleged list — which links them to outlawed terrorist outfits — had tarnished their image.   

The issue was first raised by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada at the recently held cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The list named a number of key ministers, including Riaz Pirzada, Zahid Hamid, Baleeghur Rehman, Sikandar Bosan, Hafiz Abdul Kareem and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi.


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB laws don’t apply to me and my brother, says Hasan Nawaz

NAB laws don’t apply to me and my brother, says Hasan Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistan won’t take dictation from anyone if against national interest: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan won’t take dictation from anyone if against national interest: Khawaja Asif

 Updated an hour ago
Maleeha Lodhi censures India for ‘mass blinding’ in Kashmir

Maleeha Lodhi censures India for ‘mass blinding’ in Kashmir

 Updated 2 hours ago
Accused in Benazir murder case formally reinstated as SSP Special Branch

Accused in Benazir murder case formally reinstated as SSP Special Branch

 Updated 5 hours ago
COAS visits family of JCO martyred in Indian firing across LoC

COAS visits family of JCO martyred in Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 10 hours ago
South Waziristan political admin lifts ban on pine nuts distribution across country

South Waziristan political admin lifts ban on pine nuts distribution across country

 Updated 12 hours ago
Sharifs embark on four-pronged strategy to face NAB trial

Sharifs embark on four-pronged strategy to face NAB trial

 Updated 12 hours ago
Zardari accuses Nawaz of trying to 'stir fight between Islamabad, Rawalpindi'

Zardari accuses Nawaz of trying to 'stir fight between Islamabad, Rawalpindi'

 Updated 12 hours ago
Malala attends first lecture as student at Oxford

Malala attends first lecture as student at Oxford

Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement