Abbasi says IB memo fake, investigation ongoing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, addressing the parliament on Monday, clarified that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) memo circulated earlier which claimed of links between parliamentarians and proscribed organisations was fake and an investigating has been initiated in the matter.



In the memo, shown on a private TV channel, it was stated that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had directed the authority to monitor the activities of 37 legislators due to their alleged links with banned terrorist and sectarian outfits.



"The IB released a statement the very next day and said the document was forged," said the prime minister.

He added that it has been confirmed that the intelligence body did not make any such report.

"These documents are forged and there's no truth to it."

Elaborating further, the premier said the Intelligence Bureau was asked to register a First Information Report regarding the incident, which was registered at a police station in the federal capital.

"The investigation is going," said Abbasi.

He added that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and IB are jointly investigating the matter.

"The members whose names were on the list have also been asked to file a complaint with Pemra regarding the incident."

"The people deserve to know the truth," added the premier.

The federal government had also taken notice of the fake IB memo.



Earlier, the prime minister had met the parliamentarians mentioned in the fake memo and had assured them of resolution.

The MNAs made their reservations clear to Abbasi, saying that having their names appear on the alleged list — which links them to outlawed terrorist outfits — had tarnished their image.

The issue was first raised by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada at the recently held cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The list named a number of key ministers, including Riaz Pirzada, Zahid Hamid, Baleeghur Rehman, Sikandar Bosan, Hafiz Abdul Kareem and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi.



