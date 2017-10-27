Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Oct 27 2017
By
GEO NEWS

ANP leader, brother killed in vehicle explosion in Balochistan

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Oct 27, 2017

Image of Razzak's car after the explosion. Photo: Geo News

HARNAI: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Abdul Razzak and his brother lost their lives in a car explosion in Shahrag Tehsil of Balochistan's Harnai District on Friday, according to the party’s information secretary.

Harnai District Commissioner Abdul Salam Achakzai said that five to six kilogrammes of explosives were planted in Razzak’s car. 

Image of Razzak's car after the explosion. Photo: Geo News

 

He said that the deceased were en route to Pishin for the party’s rally when the explosion took place.

The ANP is holding a rally at Taj Lala Stadium in Pishin today where the party's chief, Asfandyar Wali Khan, and other party leaders are in attendance.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site of the incident and are investigating the attack.  


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan welcomes end of isolation from internationals

Pakistan welcomes end of isolation from internationals

 Updated an hour ago
12 detained as LEAs conduct raids in Karachi, Shorkot, Gujranwala, Sialkot

12 detained as LEAs conduct raids in Karachi, Shorkot, Gujranwala, Sialkot

 Updated 2 hours ago
Chinese national detained at Lahore airport for carrying $60,000

Chinese national detained at Lahore airport for carrying $60,000

 Updated 2 hours ago
Baldia factory fire case: Prime accused Hammad Siddiqui arrested in Dubai

Baldia factory fire case: Prime accused Hammad Siddiqui arrested in Dubai

 Updated 10 hours ago
Senate chairman loses temper over ministers’ absence

Senate chairman loses temper over ministers’ absence

 Updated 11 hours ago
Nawaz asks PM Abbasi to investigate attack on Ahmed Noorani

Nawaz asks PM Abbasi to investigate attack on Ahmed Noorani

Updated 13 hours ago
Intelligence officials to monitor medical entry test in Lahore: Rana Sanaullah

Intelligence officials to monitor medical entry test in Lahore: Rana Sanaullah

Updated 14 hours ago
Crises in Pakistan do not emerge, they are created: Fazl

Crises in Pakistan do not emerge, they are created: Fazl

Updated 14 hours ago
Indian drone spying across LoC shot down by Pakistan Army

Indian drone spying across LoC shot down by Pakistan Army

Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement