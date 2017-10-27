ANP leader, brother killed in vehicle explosion in Balochistan

Image of Razzak's car after the explosion. Photo: Geo News

HARNAI: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Abdul Razzak and his brother lost their lives in a car explosion in Shahrag Tehsil of Balochistan's Harnai District on Friday, according to the party’s information secretary.



Harnai District Commissioner Abdul Salam Achakzai said that five to six kilogrammes of explosives were planted in Razzak’s car.

Image of Razzak's car after the explosion. Photo: Geo News

He said that the deceased were en route to Pishin for the party’s rally when the explosion took place.

The ANP is holding a rally at Taj Lala Stadium in Pishin today where the party's chief, Asfandyar Wali Khan, and other party leaders are in attendance.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site of the incident and are investigating the attack.



