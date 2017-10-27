Mufti Qavi was uncooperative during polygraph, PFSA informs Multan police

LAHORE/MULTAN: The Punjab Forensic Science Authority (PFSA) has said that Mufti Abdul Qavi, who is under investigation in the Qandeel Baloch murder case, was uncooperative during his polygraph test earlier this week.



In a letter to the Multan police, which presently has custody of Qavi, PSFA officials said Qavi displayed a non-serious and uncooperative attitude throughout his over-five-hour test, according to PSFA officials.

Sources said Qavi also pleaded PSFA officials not to make him take the test as he recently underwent an angiography.

Qavi was brought to Lahore for the test on Wednesday and then taken back to Multan.

His physical remand with the police expired today after which he was taken to the local magistrate by the police where the case is ongoing.

On October 18, Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Pervez issued non-bailable warrants for Qavi after investigation officer Noor Akbar requested the court to do so on the grounds that the cleric is not cooperating with the police. The cleric was later arrested after reportedly attempting to escape.

After being arrested, Qavi complained of chest pain and was admitted to a hospital. He also underwent angiography in the following days and was discharged on Tuesday.

Qandeel Baloch murder

Qandeel, who shot to fame for her "bold" selfies that polarised Pakistan, was allegedly strangled in July 2016 by her brother Muhammad Waseem.

In his confession, Waseem claimed she had brought shame on the family and confessed to his crime in a press conference after his arrest. Later, a polygraph revealed that Waseem had help from his cousin Haq Nawaz and few others.

Prior to her death, Qandeel, whose real name was Fauzia Azeem, spoke of worries about her safety and had appealed to the interior ministry to provide her with security.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf suspended Qavi’s membership of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after Qandeel released pictures of herself with the cleric in a hotel room weeks before her murder, wearing his hat and pouting.

She had accused him of inappropriate behaviour.



"I thought I would expose him as he is in reality," she told AFP at the time. "He is a different person alone and different when he has his followers around him."

She had faced frequent abuse and death threats.

The 'honour-killing' had sent shockwaves across the country and triggered an outpouring of grief on social media for Baloch.