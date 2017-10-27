Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 27 2017
GEO NEWS

Murad terms PTI claims of denied entry to Qalandar shrine as ‘drama’

GEO NEWS

Friday Oct 27, 2017

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday termed recent claims by PTI leaders of being denied entry to the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar as a "drama".

Shah asked if the doors of the shrine were closed, how was it possible that senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi entered the premises.

He further said he had respect for Qureshi before but has lost respect for him following the shrine accusations. 

The chief minister also alleged that supporters for the recently held PTI rally in Sehwan were brought from other areas. He also termed Imran Khan an unfortunate individual for failing to gain entry into the shrine. 

"The people of Sindh only favour PPP," said Shah. 

Earlier, the PTI chief regretted being denied entry to the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan. He said the administration made scores of "lame excuses" and said they claimed PTI leaders had armed guards. "Footage shows that that is not true." 

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took notice of reports regarding PTI Chairperson Imran Khan being barred from entering the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan.

According to a statement issued from Bilawal House, the party chairperson has said the shrines of Sufi saints should not be used for political point scoring.

