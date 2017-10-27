Imran can not fool nation with lies anymore: Marriyum

State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage while speaking at Press Information Deparment on October 27, 2017. Photo: Geo News screen grab 2

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan and slammed him for calling Nawaz Sharif the “country’s biggest dacoit”.



In a statement issued on Friday, she remarked: “Imran, himself, is the biggest dacoit, thief, and money launderer.”

Earlier in the day, Imran had remarked that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, are the biggest dacoits in the country while addressing a public gathering in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She further remarked that Imran cannot fool people with his lies anymore. “He has been delivering the same speech since 2013. Imran has no idea what he says at times.”

She alleged that Imran has brought a bad name to Pakistan.

Aurangzeb also lashed out at the PTI chief and asked him to tell the people about money laundering, he has been engaged in.

“Imran should be held accountable for laundering money in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He should be asked about the money he won in gambling.”

Aurangzeb also said: “Imran please tell us how did you build your castle in Bani Gala.”

“The questions that you are seeking answers to [from Sharif family], have you asked those from the KP government? Have you even asked the same questions from Jahangir Tareen?”

Supreme Court is hearing a case against PTI leader Tareen seeking his disqualification for non-disclosure of his assets and ownership of offshore companies.

“Please open the lock on accountability commission in KP,” she added.

Aurangzeb also questioned why the PTI chief is constantly targeting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leader Maryam Nawaz.

“Why is Imran so scared of one woman,” she asked.

PTI chief lashes out at political opponents

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan said his political opponents, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, are the biggest dacoits in the country during an address on Friday.

The PTI chief lamented that the nation is paying for the loot of its elite.

"When small thieves carry out robberies then one family or one household is affected by it however when a country's head engages in corrupt practices then it affects the entire nation."

In 2008, every Pakistani had a debt worth Rs35,000 on his head, now the debt has increased to Rs120,000 per person, "Where has all this money gone?"

The looted money should be brought back into the country and spent on the people in Pakistan.

Imran also came down hard on the 'VIP accountability' given to the members of Sharif family, who have been indicted by accountability court in different corruption references.

"They [Sharif family] arrive in convoys of 40 to 50 vehicles with official protocol," he claimed.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, he said, "little thieves go to jail but the great ones get a 40-car motorcade."

On Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson and co-chairperson, he asked “someone please tell me what qualifications do Zardari and Bilawal have?”

Reiterating his earlier allegations that Zardari used to sell tickets in black outside Bambino Cinema, he remarked: “how can a person who used to sell tickets in black run a country?”