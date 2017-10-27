Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Oct 27 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Baldia factory fire case: Prime accused Hammad Siddiqui arrested in Dubai

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Oct 27, 2017

DUBAI: Hammad Siddiqui, prime accused in Baldia factory inferno case, has been arrested in Dubai, local authorities said Friday.

The blaze, which had erupted at Ali Enterprises in Karachi's Baldia Town on September 11, 2012, had devoured lives of over 250 labourers.

Dubai authorities confirmed having arrested Siddiqui Thursday evening. Officials have also approached the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai for Siddiqui's extradition.

The accused is the former in-charge of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Karachi Tanzeemi Committee.

Hammad Siddiqui gave orders for Baldia factory fire, confesses Bhola

MQM leader ordered fire after non-payment of Rs 250 million extortion money, admits key suspect

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) had last year ordered Pakistani authorities to get the accused arrested through Interpol.

The Ministry of Interior, acting on the court orders, had also issued a red warrant for Siddiqui.

In Dec 2016, another key accused in the Baldia factory fire case, Abdul Rahman alias Bhola, was arrested from Bangkok, Thailand, by the Interpol.

The key suspect behind Pakistan's deadliest industrial fire had confessed that he deliberately set fire to Ali Enterprise on the instructions of MQM leader Hammad Siddiqui.

Bhola had revealed that the MQM leader instructed him to set fire to the factory in the vicinity of Baldia Town Karachi because of non-payment of Rs250 million 'bhatta (protection money)'.

He had claimed the intent behind the arson attack was only to intimidate owners of the factory, and he didn’t anticipate that his act would result in the loss of lives.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan welcomes end of isolation from internationals

Pakistan welcomes end of isolation from internationals

 Updated an hour ago
12 detained as LEAs conduct raids in Karachi, Shorkot, Gujranwala, Sialkot

12 detained as LEAs conduct raids in Karachi, Shorkot, Gujranwala, Sialkot

 Updated 2 hours ago
Chinese national detained at Lahore airport for carrying $60,000

Chinese national detained at Lahore airport for carrying $60,000

 Updated 2 hours ago
Senate chairman loses temper over ministers’ absence

Senate chairman loses temper over ministers’ absence

 Updated 11 hours ago
Nawaz asks PM Abbasi to investigate attack on Ahmed Noorani

Nawaz asks PM Abbasi to investigate attack on Ahmed Noorani

Updated 13 hours ago
Intelligence officials to monitor medical entry test in Lahore: Rana Sanaullah

Intelligence officials to monitor medical entry test in Lahore: Rana Sanaullah

Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement