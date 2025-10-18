Punjab govt extends Section 144 for seven days

Containers are placed to block roads around Data Darbar ahead of Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) protest in Lahore, October 17, 2025. — PPI

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday extended Section 144 across the province for seven days, following last week's Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests, which left three dead and multiple injured.

Punjab Home Department spokesperson said that Section 144 — which bans gatherings of four or more people — was extended on the recommendation of a cabinet meeting on law and order.

The move comes just a day after the provincial government sent a summary to the federal government, seeking a ban on TLP after the party workers clashed with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Lahore.

The clashes took place between the night of October 12 and October 13 when police uprooted a TLP protest camp in Muridke.

The resulting confrontation between police and the protesters led to the death of at least three TLP workers and a passerby, while reports showed that at least 30 civilians were also wounded.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that at least 1,648 police personnel were also injured, some of whom suffered gunshot wounds.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the TLP chief and other party leadership at the Rawat Police Station, Rawalpindi.

Rizvi's whereabouts have remained unknown since police dispersed TLP protesters in Muridke.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department spokesperson said that the move to extend Section 144 was aimed at restoring public order.

According to the spokesperson, public gatherings could become soft targets for terrorists.

All gatherings — except for wedding functions, funerals, and burials — will be banned throughout the province until Friday, October 24, the spokesperson announced.

The Punjab government on Friday put security on high alert across the province to prevent any untoward situation after the religious party issued another protest call.

According to reports, the president of TLP's Balochistan chapter had urged party supporters to gather at Lahore's Data Darbar following Friday prayers.