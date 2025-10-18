Pakistan to hold Qatar-mediated talks with Afghan Taliban in Doha today: FO

A police officer stands guard outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on January 18, 2024. — AFP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that a high-level delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will hold talks with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha today (Saturday).

The foreign ministry said that the talks will primarily focus on "immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan” and on restoring “peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border.”

The governments in Islamabad and Kabul on Friday extended the 48-hour truce for the duration of the Doha talks as they seek to resolve the clashes that killed dozens and wounded hundreds over the past week in the worst violence between the two South Asian nations since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

"Pakistan does not seek escalation, urges the Afghan Taliban authorities to honour their commitments to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities, including the FAK/TTP and FAH/BLA," the Foreign Office posted on X.

The ministry also appreciated the mediation efforts of Qatar and hopes these discussions contribute to peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani delegation was already in the Qatari capital for the talks with the Taliban regime, said state sources on Saturday.

Earlier, Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban government, had also confirmed that a high-level delegation from Afghanistan left for peace talks with Pakistan on Saturday in Doha.

"As promised, negotiations with the Pakistani side will take place today in Doha," Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement, adding that the Kabul team was led by Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob.





This is a developing story and is being updated with the latest information.