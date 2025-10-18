WATCH: Lahore Zoo welcomes new pair of giraffes after 'eight years'

The screengrab shows pair of giraffe being transported to Lahore Zoo on Oct 18, 2025.— X/@Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Lahore Zoo has welcomed a new pair of giraffes after a gap of eight years, bringing life back to its enclosure after the loss of its male giraffe in 2022, said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday.

Taking to X, the chief minister said giraffes from South Africa have reached Lahore's Safari Park.

"Arrival of a new pair of giraffes at Lahore Zoo has revived charm of the deserted enclosure."

She added that three years ago, after the death of a male giraffe, his female companion was left alone.

For the first time in decades, children's desire to see giraffes will now be met in Safari Park, the CM said.

She highlighted that a two-year ban on import of animals, imposed due to the poor condition of zoos, has also been lifted.

She underscored that the arrival of giraffes is a manifestation of restoration of global trust in Punjab's wildlife, as historic reforms and arrangements in line with the world standards have been made in the wildlife sector during past eight months.

“Now, children will be more excited and pleased to see giraffes at Lahore Zoo and Safari Park.”