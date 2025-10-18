Taliban regime must take effective steps to dismantle terrorist networks: PM Shehbaz

This collage of picture shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) and his Malaysian counterpart Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Radio Pakistan/File

PM receives telephone call from his Malaysian counterpart.

Pakistan seeks peace and stability in Afghanistan: PM Shehbaz.

Malaysian PM offers to mediate Pak-Afghan tensions.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday emphasised that the Taliban regime must take immediate and effective steps to dismantle terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil that continue to orchestrate attacks inside Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz made the remarks during a telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The premier apprised his Malaysian counterpart of the security situation along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border. He underscored that Pakistan seeks peace and stability in Afghanistan but continues to face cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghan soil.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed that Pakistan had agreed to a temporary ceasefire at the request of the Afghan authorities to facilitate dialogue in Doha, and stressed the importance of tangible action against all terrorist entities, including Fitna-al-Khwarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan — terms used for the banned TTP and BLA respectively, to restore peace and stability along the border.

The Malaysian prime minister expressed his concern at these developments and offered to play a constructive role in reducing tensions and restoring peace and stability in the region.

While thanking the leadership and people of Malaysia for the warm hospitality extended during his recent visit to Kuala Lumpur, PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction that the understandings reached during the visit, particularly regarding the export of halal meat and other mutually beneficial areas, have elevated the Pakistan–Malaysia relations to new heights.

He briefed PM Ibrahim on his participation in the signing ceremony of the Gaza peace agreement in Sharm-el-Sheikh.

While welcoming this peace effort, both leaders expressed hope that it would help bring an immediate end to the suffering of the Palestinian people, ensure unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, and pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region.

First round of talks ends in Qatar

Amid the heightened tensions between the two neighbouring countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan held the first round of talks mediated by Qatar in Doha, diplomatic sources told Geo News.

They said the next round of Pak-Afghan talks — focusing on cross-border infiltration by militant groups based in Afghanistan — will be held in Doha tomorrow morning.

The insiders told Geo News that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif led the Pakistani delegation, while his Afghan counterpart Mullah Yaqoob spearheaded the country’s delegation.

Furthermore, sources said senior security officials accompanied the defence minister to support the negotiations. Meanwhile, the Afghan intelligence chief is also part of the Afghan delegation.

Pakistan told the Afghan delegation that the presence of militant groups in Afghanistan was "unacceptable", sources added.