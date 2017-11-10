Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Nov 10 2017
Indian university fines students for preparing biryani on campus

Friday Nov 10, 2017

Students were fined between INR6,000 and INR10,000 for cooking 'Biryani' near the building in June

The Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi fined four students for preparing Biryani near the administration block in violation of the varsity’s rules, Indian media reported.

Students were fined between INR6,000 and INR10,000 for cooking Biryani near the building in June.

"In a proctorial enquiry you have been found guilty of cooking food (Biryani) near the stairs in front of admin block and eating it thereafter along with other students," the order said.

The students allegedly prepared biryani while waiting for a meeting with the university’s VC.

The then-student union leader criticised the decision and said: "Does a university proctor office run to monitor who cooks and eats Biryani in a residential campus like the JNU where such activities are well-cherished practice, part of the culture and helped build up a community bonding among students coming from all accross the country."

