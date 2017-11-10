Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 10 2017
GEO NEWS

PM, COAS visit LoC, India’s unprofessional approach condemned

GEO NEWS

Friday Nov 10, 2017

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

The premier visited the Chirikot sector of the LoC and was also accompanied by  Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

During the visit, the prime minister was briefed by the general officer commanding the area and was informed of ceasefire violations by Indian forces. 

Abbasi condemned the unprofessional approach, of targetting civilians residing in the area, by Indian forces and reiterated that Pakistan would continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people for their struggle. 

While interacting with the troops deployed in the skirmish-prone area, Prime Minister Abbasi acknowledged and appreciated their sacrifices in defending the country and for protecting the people of Azad Kashmir.  

Prime Minister Abbasi interacting with the local population. -ISPR
 

"No other army in the world is parallel to Pak Army. Restoration of peace against terrorism despite our commitments against perpetual threat from eastern border is a milestone achievement and together we shall take it towards enduring peace and stability," the ISPR quoted the prime minister as saying. 

Abbasi also interacted with the families of martyred and injured civilians, the premier announced enhanced financial assistance to the families of the martyrs and injured. During the visit, Abbasi also approved funds to develop bunkers to safeguard the community during episodes of firing from across the border. 

Incidents of firing from across the border have increased after the right-wing government of Narendra Modi came to power and has caused significant damage to the material and human loss. Indian forces have used medium and heavy weapons in recent times to target the civilian population of AJK. 

During the visit, the army chief also ordered the shifting of a teenaged girl to the Armed Forces Institute for Rehabilitation Medicine (AFIRM) for an artificial limb implant as she had lost her leg during Indian shelling, said ISPR.

Upon arrival at the location, the prime minister and the army chief were received by Corps Commander Rawalpindi. 


