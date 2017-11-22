Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
GEO NEWS

UN, Japan to provide ECP with $5.9mn for capacity building

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations and Japan will provide the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) $5.9 million dollars over three years to further strengthen the institution's capacity to hold elections. 

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will provide the funds to develop the capacity of key democratic institutions. 

The ambassador of Japan said the ECP and the UNDP will play their role to make the upcoming elections credible and transparent. 

"This will be a great achievement for democracy and development for all people of Pakistan," said the Japanese envoy. 

UNDP added that the funding from Japan will help build the institutional and technical capacity of ECP.


Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
IG KP submits DI Khan assault report to PHC

IG KP submits DI Khan assault report to PHC

 Updated 7 hours ago
Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Updated 8 hours ago
Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

 Updated 8 hours ago
After banning Mehran, Swiss reject Brahumdagh Bugti’s request for asylum

After banning Mehran, Swiss reject Brahumdagh Bugti’s request for asylum

Updated 7 hours ago
Imran petitions SC for merging FATA with KP

Imran petitions SC for merging FATA with KP

 Updated 9 hours ago
Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

 Updated 10 hours ago
Zubair blames Sindh govt for delay in Karachi's Green Line bus project

Zubair blames Sindh govt for delay in Karachi's Green Line bus project

 Updated 10 hours ago
Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter in Karachi

Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter in Karachi

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM