UN, Japan to provide ECP with $5.9mn for capacity building

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations and Japan will provide the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) $5.9 million dollars over three years to further strengthen the institution's capacity to hold elections.



The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will provide the funds to develop the capacity of key democratic institutions.

The ambassador of Japan said the ECP and the UNDP will play their role to make the upcoming elections credible and transparent.

"This will be a great achievement for democracy and development for all people of Pakistan," said the Japanese envoy.



UNDP added that the funding from Japan will help build the institutional and technical capacity of ECP.



