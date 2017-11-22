Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
GEO NEWS

If individual with bad character can lead, why can't disqualified individual: Rana

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday questioned if an individual with bad character can head a party, why can't a disqualified individual do so.

Addressing a press conference here at the Punjab Assembly, the minister said the Parliament Nawaz a symbol of resistance against anti-democratic forces.

He was referring to the National Assembly's rejection of a constitutional amendment seeking to bar a disqualified member from heading a political party.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, he said Imran Khan has come to the fore as a character, which is against the interests of the people.

NA rejects constitutional amendment barring disqualified member from heading party

163 members of the National Assembly voted against the amendment

"After the Parliament, 210 million people of Pakistan would also announce the same verdict in 2018," Sanaullah said.

Taking exception to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman, he said Asif Ali Zardari was previously bent on 'damaging others, but now he intends to do the same to democracy.'

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP presented the draft of proposed amendment in the National Assembly on Tuesday, which was aimed at depriving Nawaz Sharif of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's leadership.

Commenting on the ongoing sit-in by religious parties in Islamabad, the minister advised them to go to the Parade Ground to fulfill their desires.

He said the deadlock on Law Minister Zahid Hamid's resignation would be ended after talks with religious scholars.

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
IG KP submits DI Khan assault report to PHC

IG KP submits DI Khan assault report to PHC

 Updated 7 hours ago
Overwhelming majority of Pakistanis want democracy, trust Armed Forces: survey

Overwhelming majority of Pakistanis want democracy, trust Armed Forces: survey

 Updated 13 minutes ago
Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Updated 8 hours ago
Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

 Updated 8 hours ago
After banning Mehran, Swiss reject Brahumdagh Bugti’s request for asylum

After banning Mehran, Swiss reject Brahumdagh Bugti’s request for asylum

Updated 7 hours ago
Imran petitions SC for merging FATA with KP

Imran petitions SC for merging FATA with KP

 Updated 9 hours ago
Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

 Updated 10 hours ago
Zubair blames Sindh govt for delay in Karachi's Green Line bus project

Zubair blames Sindh govt for delay in Karachi's Green Line bus project

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM