If individual with bad character can lead, why can't disqualified individual: Rana

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday questioned if an individual with bad character can head a party, why can't a disqualified individual do so.



Addressing a press conference here at the Punjab Assembly, the minister said the Parliament Nawaz a symbol of resistance against anti-democratic forces.

He was referring to the National Assembly's rejection of a constitutional amendment seeking to bar a disqualified member from heading a political party.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, he said Imran Khan has come to the fore as a character, which is against the interests of the people.



"After the Parliament, 210 million people of Pakistan would also announce the same verdict in 2018," Sanaullah said.



Taking exception to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman, he said Asif Ali Zardari was previously bent on 'damaging others, but now he intends to do the same to democracy.'

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP presented the draft of proposed amendment in the National Assembly on Tuesday, which was aimed at depriving Nawaz Sharif of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's leadership.

Commenting on the ongoing sit-in by religious parties in Islamabad, the minister advised them to go to the Parade Ground to fulfill their desires.

He said the deadlock on Law Minister Zahid Hamid's resignation would be ended after talks with religious scholars.