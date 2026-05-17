More than 100 houses set ablaze in Jacobabad over free-will marriage dispute

A view of torched house in Jacobabad. — Screengrab via Geo News

Couple says they got married on May 4 in Hyderabad court.

Armed men allegedly attacked Buriro village, set homes on fire.

Sindh CM takes notice, seeks report from Larkana commissioner, DIG.



More than 100 houses were set ablaze in the Jacobabad district of Sindh following a violent incident triggered by a dispute over a free-will marriage between two individuals belonging to different communities.

According to reports, Sidra from the Channa community married Muhammad Hassan Buriro of the Buriro community by choice, The News reported.

The couple, in a video message, appealed to the government for justice, saying they had solemnised their marriage by choice in a Hyderabad court on May 4. They added that after the marriage, they were subjected to a barrage of allegations and threats.

Armed men allegedly attacked an entire village belonging to Buriro community, opening fire and torching homes, leaving many families homeless with their life savings reduced to ashes. Residents said panic spread across the area, and no one was able to resist the attackers due to intense gunfire.

The affected families are now forced to live under the open sky.

Police have registered a case against 32 suspects and arrested five of them. The FIR was registered at Mirpur Buriro Police Station on the complaint of Ghulam Shabbir Buriro against 32 accused persons, including Mohsin Ali Channa, Saddam Hussain Channa, Abdullah Channa, Muhammad Rafiq Bhatti, Jehangir, Munir Ahmed and Kaleemullah Brohi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faizan Ali said that a case has been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act, adding that raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

'400 armed men carried out attack'

Speaking to Geo News, the groom’s father, Malhar Buriro, questioned why the entire village was punished, saying around 400 armed men, led by Saddam Buriro and tribal leader Ahmed Ali Channa, carried out the attack and burned down homes while villagers remained helpless observers.

On the other hand, Channa denied the allegations, claiming that a minor girl had been abducted from their village. He said they would pursue legal action through the courts and rejected any involvement in the arson attack.

A video statement of the girl’s father has also emerged, who claimed that his 14-year-old daughter was married in violation of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act. He further alleged that the suspects had abducted both his 14-year-old and 4-year-old daughters.

He said that despite filing a case, both of his daughters have not yet been recovered. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faizan Ali said that a case has been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act, adding that raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

Sindh CM takes notice

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken serious notice of the incident and directed the police to launch strict action against all those involved. He ordered the Larkana commissioner to provide urgent relief and assistance to the affected families

In a statement, the chief minister termed the burning of over 100 homes an “inhuman and intolerable act” and sought an immediate report from the commissioner and DIG Larkana Division.

The chief minister also instructed the DIG Larkana to ensure full protection for the victims and stressed that a thorough investigation must determine under whose orders the houses were set on fire.

"No one can be allowed to play with the lives and property of innocent people," CM Murad said, warning that all perpetrators would be brought to justice.