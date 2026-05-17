Why are snakes being spotted more frequently in Islamabad?

A jararacussu snake, whose venom is used in a study against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen at Butantan Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 27, 2021. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Snakes are being increasingly spotted across Islamabad, raising concern among residents, while experts stress that killing them is unnecessary and that the safer approach is to carefully guide them away from residential areas.

Wildlife specialists explain that myths about snakes are mostly based on assumptions rather than facts. They clarify that snakes do not enter homes deliberately or chase people. Instead, they tend to retreat toward their natural habitats.

Experts also stress that killing snakes is not necessary and that the safer approach is to guide them out of residential areas.

Abdul Rehman, a wildlife conservation expert, said that several species of snakes are found in Islamabad, as the city's environment supports a variety of reptiles.

A prairie rattlesnake warns approaching hikers with a rattle of his tail in Dinosaur Provincial Park, Alberta in this picture taken August 7, 2008. — Reuters

He said that the "Big Four" venomous snakes — Russell's viper, saw-scaled viper, cobra, and common krait — are among the most common species found in the region.

Rehman said that these "Big Four" snakes are responsible for a large proportion of snakebite-related deaths across Asia.

He added that these species are commonly found in areas such as F-9 Park and the regions adjacent to the Margalla Hills.

He said that the biggest cause of fatalities is a lack of awareness and timely medical response.

What to do when a snake enters your house?

Wildlife expert Mrs Abdul Rehman said that the monsoon season is a peak breeding period for snakes, which is why sightings become more frequent during these months.

She advised that in case of a snake bite, panic should be avoided, adding that prompt administration of anti-venom can save lives and significantly reduce complications.

She said that snakes do not deliberately enter homes but generally attempt to return to their natural habitat. She further clarified that snakes do not pursue people, and that rather than killing them, the proper approach is to safely guide them out of residential areas.