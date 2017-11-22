Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
GEO NEWS

Punjab Food Authority inducts former SSG commandos, wrestlers

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

The muscular men, 40 former SSG commandos and 14 wrestlers, will prevent manhandling against PFA officials in crackdowns. Photo: Geo News file
 

LAHORE: In a unique development the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday announced the recruitment of wrestlers and former SSG commandos to its team to ensure the safety of food inspectors during raids.

The muscular men, 40 former SSG commandos and 14 wrestlers, will prevent manhandling against PFA officials in crackdowns, a spokesperson of the agency said. 

The decision was made after incidents of PFA officers being taken hostage by restaurants and food factories resisting raids became common.

"We will send the former Special Service Group (SSG) commandos with the director general and directors to the field," the PFA spokesperson said, adding that the decision was taken after frequent misbehaviour with field teams was reported.

"PFA's teams have been targetted and tortured many times in the past."

The muscular bodybuilders' and commandos will be given a special diet in order to maintain their physiques, the PFA spokesperson added.

