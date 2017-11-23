Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

KARACHI: The Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday the army would act upon whatever decision the government makes on the ongoing sit-in in Islamabad.



General Ghafoor, however, said it is better to diffuse the situation through mutual understanding, adding that whatever decision the government makes in this regard would be acted upon.

Routine life remained greatly disrupted as protesters, belonging to a religious group, continued their sit-in for the 17th consecutive day on Wednesday, blocking Faizabad Interchange despite a notice by the Supreme Court.

The protest has resulted in severe issues for residents of the 'twin cities', who face traffic jams and mobility issues on a daily basis. At least two casualties due to ambulances being unable to cross the protesters have also been reported.

The DG ISPR said it is the duty of the army for whatever task the government calls it.

"For the security of Pakistan, the civilian and military leadership are on the same page," he said.

Talks between the government and protesters on Saturday and then on Monday failed with no breakthrough in sight as protest leaders continue to demand the resignation of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid.

The government, however, has formed another committee under senior cleric Pir Haseenuddin Shah for negotiations with the protesters and to suggest a comprehensive solution to the problem.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least four security personnel were injured when the protesters staging the sit-in resorted to pelting stones at security forces deployed in the area. SP Saddar Amir Niazi was also among the four injured Frontier Corps (FC) and police personnel.

Police and FC personnel deployed in the area have been put on alert and extra reinforcements, including armoured personnel carriers, have been summoned to the area and deployed at IJP road.