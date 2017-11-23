Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 23 2017
REUTERS

Bayern stretch winning run with 2-1 win at Anderlecht

By
REUTERS

Thursday Nov 23, 2017

Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso scored to earn already-qualified Bayern Munich a scrappy 2-1 Champions League win at Anderlecht on Wednesday, stretching their winning streak under coach Jupp Heynckes to nine matches in all competitions.

Lewandowski put the visitors ahead six minutes after halftime but Sofiane Hanni’s volley on the hour gave the Belgians, who had missed a bagful of golden chances in the first half, their first Champions League goal of the season.

France’s Tolisso, however, rose high to head in a Joshua Kimmich cross in the 77th minute and leave Anderlecht bottom of the group and without a point from five matches.

Bayern are on 12 points, three adrift of Paris St Germain, who were 7-1 winners against Celtic and are the Germans’ final group opponents next month.

Heynckes, who led Bayern to a treble in 2013, took over last month following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti and quickly turned their season around.

