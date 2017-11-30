12th Rabi-ul-Awwal traffic plan issued for Karachi, Lahore

KARACHI: Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations have begun in Karachi with religious zeal and fervour, while authorities have finalised a comprehensive traffic plan on the occasion.



The details of main processions on Eid Millad-un-Nabi (PBUH) are as follows:

Procession of Dawat-e-Islami lead by Mr. Yousuf Saleem Attari Sahab at 02:30 pm

Route: Shaheed Masjid Kharadar, Plastic Market, Denso Hall, Light House, Jamia Cloth, Saeed Manzil, Frere Chowk, Left turn Nasira School to Masjid-e-Gulzar-e-Habib

Procession lead by Maulana Akbar Dars at 02:30 pm

Route: Memon Masjid, M. A Jinnah Road, Tibet Center, Regal Chowk, Shara-e-Liaquat, Fresco Chowk to Aram Bagh Masjid.

Procession of Jamat-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan lead by Shah Abdul Haq Qadri at 03:00 pm

Route: Memon Masjid, M. A Jinnah Road, Tibet Center, Numaish to Nishtar Park

The Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday issued instructions pertaining to main procession on MA Jinnah Road as well as other processions around the city.

As soon as the procession will proceed from Shaheed Masjid Kharadar & Memon Masjid, all vehicular traffic coming from Lea Market, Agha Khan Jamat Khana, Kharadar, Crane Chowrangi, G Allana Road and Mai Kolachi will not be allowed to head towards MA Jinnah Road and diverted through alternate routes.

All vehicular traffic coming from Keamari via Jinnah Bridge will not be allowed to proceed towards MW Tower and diverted through alternate roads from Jinnah Bridge.

All roads/streets/lanes falling on both sides of the above routes of the procession will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic and sealed.

All type of vehicular traffic shall be diverted on alternate roads/street/lanes from the following points from MW Tower up to Old Exhibition to Nishter Park.

1. MW Tower/MA Jinnah Road.

2. Junction of II Chundrigar Road/Mumtaz Hussain Road.

3. Junction of II Chundrigar Road/Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road.

4. Junction of Sh: Liaquat/Awan-e-Alamgir Road.

5. Junction of Sh: Liaquat/Sara-e-Alamgir Road.

6. Junction of Sh: Liaquat/Altaf Hussain Road.

7. Junction of Sh: Liaquat/Hussan Ali Affandi Road.

8. Junction of Sh: Liaquat/Dr.Ziauddin Ahmed Road.

9. Junction of Sh: Liaquat/Baba-e-Urdu Road.

10. Junction of Sh: Liaquat/Mohammad Bin Qasim Road.

11. Junction of Sh: Liaquat/ leading towards High Court Road.

12. Junction of Sh: Liaquat/Sarmad Road

13. Junction of Sh: Liaquat/Abdullah Haroon Road.

14. All other street/Lanes falling on Sh: Liaquat.

15. Junction of Preedy Street/Dr Dawood Pota Road.

16. Junction of Preedy Street/Preedy PS Road.

17. Junction of AH Road opposite Ghafoor Chamber.

18. Junction of Aga Khan Road/leading towards Grammar School.

19. Junction of Dr Dawoodpota Road/leading towards Mansfield Street.

20. Mansfield Street/leading towards Lines Area.

21. All roads/street of lines area room Mansfield Street up to Old Exhibition.

22. Junction of Sh: Quaideen/link road behind Mazar-e-Quaid.

23. Junction of link road behind Mazar/Dada Bhoy Noorji Road (PPP Chowrangi).

24. Intersection opposite, Islamia College.

25. Junction of Altaf Hussain Road/leading towards old market/City Court near Denso Hall.

26. Junction of Dr Tahir Saifuddin Road/leading towards Hassan Ali Affandi Road behind sessions court building.

27. Junction of Hassan Ali Affandi Road/Chand Bibi Road.

28. Junction of NJV School/MA Jinnah Road.

29. Junction of Jamila Street/leading towards Ankale Sariya.

30. Junction of Agha Khan 3rd Road /Coast Guard Road.

31. Junction of Soldier Bazar/Kiyani Road opp. Coast Guard Headquarters.

32. Junction of Soldier Bazar/Mansfield Street.

33. All roads/lanes/street on Soldier Bazar/Bahadur Yar Jang Road from Agha Khan Road up to Guru Mandar.

34. All lanes/roads/Street from Altaf Hussain Road up to Ankale Sariya Hospital.

All vehicular traffic coming from University Road via New MA Jinnah Road shall not be allowed beyond Jail Flyover. The vehicles will be diverted from Jail Flyover or Kashmir Road.

All vehicular traffic coming from University Road via New MA Jinnah Road shall not be allowed to proceed further on MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted from left turning towards Ayesha Aziz Roundabout to Shahra-e-Quaideen or Corridor-III to Saddar Road.

All vehicular traffic approaching Guru Mandar from Peoples Chowrangi will not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted from Binori Town Light Signal to Central Jail side.

All vehicular traffic approaching Guru Mandar from Lasbella via Business Recorder Road will not be allowed to head towards MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted towards Jahangir Road, Jamshed Road, Binori Town Light Signal towards Central Jail side.

All lanes/roads/street of Bahadur Yar Jung Road from Guru Mandar up to Mansfield Street will be closed.

All vehicular traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Quaideen shall not be allowed to proceed towards Old Exhibition (Numaish) and it will be diverted from Sh: Quaideen/Society Light Signal towards Aysha Aziz Chowrangi to Kashmir Road.

As soon as the procession of Maulana Akbar Dars will begin from Memon Masjid towards Aram Bagh Masjid, all kind of traffic coming from Empress Market shall be diverted towards Zaib-un-Nisa Street and from Shahrah-e-Liaquat to Aram Bagh Light Signal towards Dr. Ziauddin Road. From Court Road towards MR Kiyani Chowk. No vehicle will be allowed to park from Tibet Chowk to Regal Chowk and Regal Chowk to Aram Bagh Masjid.

The Karachi Traffic Police requested all motorists to not adopt the route of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal processions and advised them to use alternate roads/streets/lanes to save them from traffic congestion issues.

Lahore traffic plan

In Lahore, the traffic police said following routes will remain closed at the time of processions:

District courts to Data Darbar

Urdu Bazar to Mori Gate

Azadi Flyover to Pir Makki U-turn, Data Darbar and Bhhati Chowk

Fawwara Chowk on McLeod Road to Australia Chowk

The image below details all instructions issued by Lahore Traffic Police for citizens on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH):



