pakistan
Friday Dec 01 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Soldier killed in IED blast in Mohmand Agency

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Dec 01, 2017

KARACHI: A soldier was killed in an IED blast in Chamarkand area of Mohmand Agency on Friday, informed security officials.

The soldier was killed on his way to the check post while carrying water for his fellow soldiers. Another soldier accompanying him was injured and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

In March 2017, as many as five soldiers embraced martyrdom foiling a terrorism bid on three border checkpoints in Mohmand Agency, according to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

At least 10 terrorists were also killed in the shoot-out between army personnel and terrorists.

"Terrorists must be denied freedom of movement along the border," Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was quoted as saying in the statement. He lauded the immediate response of the personnel. However, he also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives.

The martyred soldiers include Sanaullah, Safdar, Altaf, Nek Muhammad and Anwar.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the attack on security check posts in Mohmand Agency. He expressed grief with families of the bereaved soldiers.

However, he added, Pakistan Army soldiers showed bravery by killing 10 terrorists. 

Comments

