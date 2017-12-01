Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 01, 2017
GEO NEWS

Afghanistan says desirous of direct negotiations with Pakistan

Friday Dec 01, 2017

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani/File photo

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday said that Kabul is desirous of holding negotiations with Islamabad directly for regional security and peace efforts.

He made the remarks at the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process 7th Ministerial Conference underway in Baku, Azerbaijan under the motto ‘Security and Economic Connectivity towards a Strengthened Heart of Asia Region.’

President Ghani, addressing the conference, claimed that Afghanistan has destroyed the hideouts of Daesh terrorists on its soil and restricted the terrorists to mountains.

He lauded the United States’ revised policy towards the longstanding Afghan war and said it would help in defeating Taliban.

The head of state pointed out the work done by Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism and the steps taken towards ensuring the country’s development. He said terrorism is a threat to international peace and security, and combating terrorism “contributes to addressing regional problems”.

PM rejects US claims regarding presence of terrorist safe haven in Pakistan

'Terrorist groups are present in Afghanistan, not Pakistan,' Abbasi says

Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process is a regional platform for political dialogue and close regional cooperation aimed at promoting stability, peace and prosperity in the Heart of Asia region, and for enhancing Afghanistan's connectivity with the entire region.

Participating states include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Nations.

