Imran Khan pays tribute to KP police's role in Peshawar operation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan paid tribute to the police officials who took part in the operation against terrorists in Peshawar earlier today.

While addressing a Seerat conference, he said: "our police and army saved us from a big tragedy today. I salute them for their role during the operation. In last 12-13 years, KP has seen the worst wave of terrorism."

The PTI leader paid respect to the students killed in the terror strike.

Eleven people were martyred and around 30 injured after terrorists attacked the student hostel inside the Directorate of Agriculture Extension on University Road, Peshawar early Friday morning.

The security forces later managed to kill all the terrorists after a gunfight which lasted over an hour.

SSP Operations Sajjad Khan told Geo News that five attackers wearing suicide jackets reached the compound in a rickshaw.

They were said to be wearing burqas in the rickshaw so as to avoid detection.

The police official said the attackers' first target was the security guard of the premises, following which they made their way inside towards the students' hostel of the Agriculture Training Institute.

"They could have wreaked havoc but the police and army successfully neutralised the threat," he said further.

Later, army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor praised the police performance during the operation. Speaking to a private news channel, Maj Gen Ghafoor said the terrorists were in contact with their partners in Afghanistan throughout the attack.