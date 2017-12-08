Punjab announces double-decker bus service to Wagah

The double-decker bus will pass through Main Boulevard, Jail Road, Ring Road and GT Road before reaching the border (Photo:File)

The government of Punjab has announced to start a double-decker bus service for Lahore which would travel to Wagah.

The bus service to Wagah is a first by the province.

The first bus will travel to the India-Pakistan border on December 9 carrying passengers interested in seeing the Wagah border parade.

Another bus will travel from Qaddafi Stadium Terminal daily at 2:30pm and will return at the terminal at 6pm.

The double-decker bus will pass through Main Boulevard, Jail Road, Ring Road and GT Road before reaching the border.

The bus has a capacity for 60 passengers and another bus could be added to the service if the demand increases, said Punjab tourism department manager operations.