A fire brigade vehicle arrives at the scene of the fire at Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Karachi, Pakistan. Geo.tv/Qamar Ali Mastoi

KARACHI: A fire that had erupted in a shopping mall at the city's Shaheed-e-Millat Road late Friday night was doused less than an hour later, emergency response authorities said.



No casualties were reported. Authorities responded immediately, arriving shortly after the fire erupted.

Two fire tenders were engaged in trying to douse the flames, officials at the scene told Geo.tv.

The cause of the fire is yet to determined.