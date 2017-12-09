Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
GEO NEWS

ISF FATA protests outside Imran’s Bani Gala residence

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) chapter of the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) protested outside the Bani Gala residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan.

The ISF was protesting the appointment of Mian Iqbal as president youth wing of Kurram Agency of Fata and planned to block the way of Imran who is expected to leave for a PTI convention in Kurram Agency.

The party’s student wing has said that they have don’t know who Mian Iqbal is and that he is not a PTI worker. He should be removed from party post, the ISF demanded.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Updated 3 hours ago
Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

 Updated 3 hours ago
People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

 Updated 6 hours ago
CM Sharif has forgotten to mention SC criticism of Orange Line: Imran

CM Sharif has forgotten to mention SC criticism of Orange Line: Imran

Updated 6 hours ago
Need for speed: Pakistan’s first metro train to roar to life in March

Need for speed: Pakistan’s first metro train to roar to life in March

 Updated 7 hours ago
CM Punjab visits Orange Line project site after SC verdict

CM Punjab visits Orange Line project site after SC verdict

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM