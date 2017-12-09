ISF FATA protests outside Imran’s Bani Gala residence

ISLAMABAD: The Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) chapter of the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) protested outside the Bani Gala residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan.



The ISF was protesting the appointment of Mian Iqbal as president youth wing of Kurram Agency of Fata and planned to block the way of Imran who is expected to leave for a PTI convention in Kurram Agency.

The party’s student wing has said that they have don’t know who Mian Iqbal is and that he is not a PTI worker. He should be removed from party post, the ISF demanded.