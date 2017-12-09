Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan has warned of protest if work on merging Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa does not start soon.

While addressing FATA Youth Convention Saturday, Imran said if the demanded work does not begin by Monday, he would call protest in Islamabad.

“The government is using delaying tactics,” the PTI chief said. “If the merger does not take place now, then it will not happen [any time] before 2030.”

Imran also alleged corruption in the FATA Secretariat, saying it is a hub of illegal practices under which even the political agent’s seat is sold.

He added residents of Fata are peaceful people, but people restored to crime when there was lack of justice. The tribal people should have been given better facilities, Imran further said.

Earlier in the day, a protest was held in Bani Gala by Insaf Student Federation (ISF) Fata chapter. The members of ISF were protesting the appointment of Mian Iqbal as the president of the youth wing of Kurram Agency. 

