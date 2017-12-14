NAB to use Interpol to bring Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to issue a red notice for Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar, according to a notification issued by the accountability department.



An executive board meeting, chaired by Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal, decided to bring Dar back to Pakistan with the help of the Interpol.



The PML-N leader is currently receiving medical treatment in London.

"He [Dar] is suffering from no such ailment that cannot be treated in Pakistan," the NAB notification says.



Dar is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

A reference against the former finance minister was filed by the NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar had been earlier declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

On November 23, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accepted Dar’s request to be relieved of his duties as the finance minister. He was relieved of his three roles, including his portfolio in the finance ministry, and was informed of the decision.