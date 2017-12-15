Bilawal, Zardari reach rally venue in Multan

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have reached the rally venue in Multan and will address party supporters and workers in another apparent show of political strength.

Khawaja Rizwan Alam, the party's senior vice-president for South Punjab, said that as many as 80,000 chairs have been set up for the party workers at the Qasim Bagh stadium, and the party is expecting 150,000 people to attend the gathering.

The stage for the rally. Photo: Geo News

The rally organisers have claimed that the stage will have the capacity to accommodate 200 leaders.

PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah, former premier Raja Pervez Asharf, former Lahore governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood and other party leaders are also expected to address the participants of the gathering today.