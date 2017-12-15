PML-N MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana sends resignation to NA speaker

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana. Photo:File

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq received the resignation letter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) lawmaker Ghulam Bibi Bharwana on Friday, confirmed officials of the assembly secretariat.



Bharwana, elected from NA-87, earlier announced to rest her political future with Pir Khawaja Hameeduddin Sialvi in the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) Conference at Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat.

Sialvi, a spiritual leader and custodian of the Sial Sharif Shrine of Sargodha, is leading a group of local PML-N lawmakers who have resigned from the party to press the government for the resignation of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Authorities of the assembly secretariat informed that the resignation submitted by courier has not yet been reviewed by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.



In her resignation letter, Bharwana stated: "A member of the Punjab government's cabinet has had a blasphemous attitude towards the issue of Finality of Prophethood."

She adds that her protest was not taken into consideration hence she is now resigning from her NA seat in Chiniot.

Already three provincial lawmakers of the ruling party have submitted their resignations to the secretariat of the Punjab Assembly on the directives of Sialvi.



PML-N MPAs Maulana Rehmatullah, Ghulam Nizamuddin Sialvi and Muhammad Khan Baloch tendered their resignations in protest against the government earlier.