Friday Dec 15 2017
Democratic continuity disrupted repeatedly, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Friday Dec 15, 2017

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb. Photo:File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that democratic continuity boosts performance and prestige of institutions.

Speaking to participants of 4th National Management Development Course at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, she regretted that democratic continuity is disrupted repeatedly in the country.

She said people derive strength from the Parliament and therefore, it is our responsibility to work for strengthening of the parliament.

Aurangzeb said everyone should have access to the Parliament. She lauded the services being rendered by NGOs in the fields of education, health and other social services.

The state minister expressed the confidence that such courses for provincial legislators would help increase interaction and understanding between the Parliament and provincial assemblies and expressed her desire that similar courses should also be devised for media persons to give them better understanding of working of the parliament and role of parliamentarians.

