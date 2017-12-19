Never be afraid to speak the truth: Maryam on being included in NYT list

ISLAMABAD: The daughter of a three-time prime minister and an emerging politician in her own right, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz was named among the world's 11 most powerful women.



Responding to a question on being included in the list, Maryam told Geo.tv. "one must have the courage to speak the truth" before adding, "one should not be afraid, one should have the courage to speak the truth."

Maryam Nawaz was included in the New York Times list, titled ‘11 Powerful Women We Met Around the World in 2017’, which detailed the lives of people across the world who have “led interesting lives and done extraordinary things, or perhaps recently gone through a remarkable experience.”



Maryam’s description read: “She had recently emerged as the right hand of her father, the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. But corruption charges are clouding her rapid rise.”

Moreover, the accompanying article on the former premier’s daughter mentions that she rose to political prominence after helping run her father’s re-election campaign in 2013. “Since then, she has managed to sideline her cousin Hamza Shehbaz, long considered a potential standard-bearer, who is now conspicuous by his absence from rallies and party meetings,” the article adds.