IHC grants stay on property confiscation order against Dar’s guarantor

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar/File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted a 24-hour stay on the accountability court’s judgment about confiscation of property of PML-N leader Ishaq Dar’s guarantor.

Hearing the petition filed by Dar’s guarantor Ahmed Ali Qadoosi against the judgment of the accountability court, the IHC granted a 24-hour stay on the order, a day after the investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted details of the guarantor’s movable properties to the accountability court.

Meanwhile, former finance minister Ishaq Dar has also moved the IHC against the accountability court’s issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for him and an order declaring him a proclaimed offender.

The IHC will hear Dar’s petitions on Wednesday, December 20.

The accountability court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Dar on Nov 14. On Nov 21, the court declared him an absconder and warned his guarantor, Ahmed Ali Qadoosi, that his surety bonds worth Rs5 million would be confiscated if Dar failed to join the trial proceedings.

In a hearing on Dec 14, the court declared Dar a proclaimed offender and sought a report on properties and assets of his guarantor from the NAB.