pakistan
Tuesday Dec 19 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Peace, stability will lead to Pakistan’s progress: Ahsan Iqbal

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Dec 19, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal remarked on Tuesday that only peace and stability can ensure Pakistan’s progress.

“We must work together to bring Pakistan on the path of progress. Poverty must be eliminated on an immediate basis and we have to become a strong economy.”

He also urged that the nation must work together to eliminate hate narrative from Pakistan.

“We must follow Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, who wanted people of all religions to reside peacefully in the country,” he said. “We have to learn to live in harmony.”

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of a police facilitation centre, Iqbal remarked: “our churches are being attacked, our imambargahs are being attacked, our mosques are being attacked, our temples are being attacked.”

We have to fight the enemies of humanity, he stressed.

Ahsan remarked that there are certain people who are hampering country’s progress by spreading the narrative of hate and staging protests. “I just want to tell these people to wait for another six months. After elections, you will get your turn. Stop hampering country’s progress by staging protests,” he added.

“Countries across the world are pacing towards progress and what are we doing? We are staging protests,” he said.  

'We must learn from China’s economic vision'

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal remarked that it has become necessary for Pakistan to follow China’s economic vision.

We must learn from China’s economic vision, says Ahsan Iqbal

Interior minister remarked that China has proven to be the most trusted friend of Pakistan

"We have to learn from China, how China with its political stability, how China with its social solidarity and harmony, and how China with the pursuit of its economic policies and vision has become a success story in the world."

Speaking at the launch of China Pakistan Economic Corridor long-term plan on Monday, Iqbal praised the ability of Chinese leadership to uplift its economy and make it the biggest economy in the world.

“We need to learn from the wisdom Chinese leadership have shown, and the path Chinese leadership have followed to bring about [the] biggest miracle of human civilization,” he said, explaining that China went from being the least developed country to world’s fast-developing country.

The Chinese leadership realised that if “they are not able to defeat poverty then it will have no dignified position in the world.”

