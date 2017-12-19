Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 19 2017
By
Rana Javaid

Teachers, students in Karachi protest against intermediate results

By
Rana Javaid

Tuesday Dec 19, 2017

According to the teachers, the board does not have a proper system to check the examination copies, the consequences of which are borne by students.

The intermediate students believe their answer sheets have not been marked fairly, which is why their want scrutiny to be done.

The teachers, principals and students of government colleges have demanded Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the result of 11th grade (first year of intermediate).

The students have said they will continue to protest if their answer sheets are not checked again.

As per the results issued by the intermediate board, the pass rate was 36% as only 11,000 candidates have cleared all six papers out of the 30,591 who appeared for the exams.

In the general group, only 114 candidates passed out of the 3,628 who sat for the exams.

Four major WhatsApp groups involved in leaking papers traced

Four suspects belong to Karachi, three are from Hyderabad

Earlier in the year when the intermediate examinations were taking place, questions papers would be leaked hours before the scheduled timings or a day ahead.

Subsequently, the counter-terrorism department took action and found out the groups that were involved in leaking and circulating the exam papers before the scheduled timings and days. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Two undertrial shot dead in Sheikhupura court

Two undertrial shot dead in Sheikhupura court

 Updated an hour ago
Security forces foil terror attack on Balochistan governor

Security forces foil terror attack on Balochistan governor

 Updated an hour ago
CPEC: The long-term plan

CPEC: The long-term plan

 Updated 2 hours ago
WB approves $825mn loan for Pakistan to support power, health and education

WB approves $825mn loan for Pakistan to support power, health and education

 Updated 2 hours ago
CM Sindh orders to replace water pipelines in Karachi

CM Sindh orders to replace water pipelines in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
IHC to hear Dar’s petitions against proclamation order, non-bailable warrants today

IHC to hear Dar’s petitions against proclamation order, non-bailable warrants today

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan to reiterate support for Palestinians at emergency UNGA session

Pakistan to reiterate support for Palestinians at emergency UNGA session

 Updated 3 hours ago
Elections on time after Senate passes delimitation bill

Elections on time after Senate passes delimitation bill

 Updated 4 hours ago
Misty cloudy weather to dominate most parts of country

Misty cloudy weather to dominate most parts of country

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM