Teachers, students in Karachi protest against intermediate results

According to the teachers, the board does not have a proper system to check the examination copies, the consequences of which are borne by students.



The intermediate students believe their answer sheets have not been marked fairly, which is why their want scrutiny to be done.

The teachers, principals and students of government colleges have demanded Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the result of 11th grade (first year of intermediate).

The students have said they will continue to protest if their answer sheets are not checked again.

As per the results issued by the intermediate board, the pass rate was 36% as only 11,000 candidates have cleared all six papers out of the 30,591 who appeared for the exams.

In the general group, only 114 candidates passed out of the 3,628 who sat for the exams.

Earlier in the year when the intermediate examinations were taking place, questions papers would be leaked hours before the scheduled timings or a day ahead.

Subsequently, the counter-terrorism department took action and found out the groups that were involved in leaking and circulating the exam papers before the scheduled timings and days.