11th in line: Physics supplementary paper leaked in Karachi

KARACHI: The Physics paper for supplementary exams of intermediate part-i was leaked Monday morning. This is the board 11th paper that reached candidates before they could see it in the exam halls.

The exam was held for those candidates who had failed the Physics board exam for part-i.

Like other exam papers, this too was circulated on WhatsApp.

On May 6, the question paper was leaked for the physics exam of part-ii of Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

The paper was leaked 40 minutes before 9.30 AM, when the exam was to commence.

Earlier on May 4, the mathematics paper for intermediate part-II reached candidates before time, after authorities' were made aware of WhatsApp groups used for cheating a few days back.

Examination rooms have been hit by a wave of tech-savvy cheating techniques, which has raised concerning questions about the management and administration.

A few days back, Sindh Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dehar claimed that Indian mobile phone SIMs were being used in leaking question papers for the ongoing Board of Intermediate Education examinations in the province.

"All departments are on alert. It has been pointed out that the SIMs being operated are from India. Because of our relations with the neighbouring country, all agencies have been alerted," said the provincial minister.

