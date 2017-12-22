Sukkur policeman sets sister on fire for inviting ‘unwanted’ guests

SUKKUR: A police constable burnt his sister over a dispute at a wedding ceremony Thursday night.

According to Sukkur City ASP Maroof Usman, the constable, Mehboob Bhutto, was intoxicated when he sprinkled petrol on his sister Nausheen and set her ablaze.

As a consequence, not only was his sister burnt but a woman from their neighbourhood, Arbeli, also got injured.

Police said the constable set his sister on fire for inviting to their nephew’s wedding the relatives he was unpleasant terms with.

Mehboob was arrested while the two women with burn injuries were shifted to Karachi as there are no burn units in the hospitals of Sukkur.

The constable was arrested while a case against him would be filed soon, said the police.