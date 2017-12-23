Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness: PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, addressing the passing out ceremony of the 108th midshipman and 17th SSC course, said on Saturday that Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence and a friendly neighbourhood.



“We do not harbour any aggressive designs. However, our desire for peace must not be construed as a sign of weakness or indifference to the developments taking place in the region,” he remarked.

The PM said: “Any disguise or unnatural arrangements for supremacy would neither succeed nor serve the purpose of peace and stability. The people of this region deserve a better quality of life, progress and prosperity. This dream can only come true…… by following a policy of cooperation and coherence.”

We ought to engage effectively and direct our energies towards the common goal of our people, he stressed, adding “in the current security scenario, certain extremist elements that are abated externally are at play to disrupt our peace and harmony.”

On military operations to counter terrorism, he said “Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad are not merely operations. These are manifestations of a resolve and the commitment of the nation to cleanse Pakistan of the scourge of terrorism.”

The PM also hailed the role of Pakistan’s armed forces, stressing: “Our armed forces are at the forefront playing a pivotal role in harmony with other state institutions.”

It is the government's resolve to make all resources available to Pakistan Navy so the country’s seaward defence becomes impregnable, and promotion of blue economy, he said. “Pakistan Navy is rapidly developing its indigenous capabilities and pursuing it with greater vigour.”

The PM assured that Pakistan is in safe hands, adding “there is a concoctive narrative being spread against unscrupulous and vested narrative this is not new to us. We shall foul such designs with unity and keeping the national interest supreme.”

He added, “Pakistan shall rise and stand tall with grace and dignity.”

While addressing the officers being commissioned, the PM remarked that the youth reassert his confidence in the “glorious future of the nation.”

“You must serve the nation and Pakistan Navy with devotion and commitment. It is indeed the most cherishable day, for those who are being commissioned today. You have proved yourselves worthy of a noble, demanding and honourable profession that awaits you.”

The PM remarked: “Commissioning is a defining moment in your career that you will always treasure. Today, you assume the responsibility to defend the maritime frontiers of our homeland and to guard our ideology, integrity and freedom even at the cost of your own lives. As guardians of sea frontiers, you have to measure up to the expectations of the nation.”

He advised the young officers on the importance of being a leader. He said, “I advise you that as leaders of men you will be expected to lead with your conduct, character, integrity, knowledge and foresight. A leader is also open to new ideas, composes calm in face of adversity and has the trust of those he leads. You must ensure the interest of states remain over and above any individual of any federation.”

Hailing the role of Pakistan Navy, the PM remarked, “Pakistan Naval Academy since its inception has trained a large number of naval cadets from our friendly countries. I hope this cooperation continues. Pakistan Navy is determined and vigilant to safeguard any threat to Pakistan's maritime interest.”

As many as 129 officers participated in the passing out ceremony, of which 46 were foreign nationals from Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah also attended the ceremony.

