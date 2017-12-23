PFA seizes 2400kgs of adulterated cooking oil in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday seized a factory unit producing cooking oil from animal offals in the Lahore's area of Mozang.



According to the PFA Additional Director General Rafiya Haider, during the raid at the site, PFA recovered as much as 2400kgs of animal fats and offals and tins of different brands of Ghee and cooking oil.

PFA authorities informed that the unit was secretly working in a residential area, adding that the oil being produced was not suitable for human consumption, and it could only be used for bio-diesel or making soaps.

Earlier, on November 24, PFA seized 2300 kg contaminated spices from a number of factory deposits in Rawalpindi's area of Ganj Mandi.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the spices were sold under the brands; Iman, Machli and Mor. He added that sawdust, textile colour, and other contaminating agents were recovered from the site during the raid.

PFA Director North Bilal Abro maintained that all tests conducted on the recovered substances were proven positive. In another raid at Naswari Bazaar, the authorities sealed a jam warehouse as dead rats were found at the production site.

The jam ingredients were being supplied to a number of food production companies. As many as 3000kg jam ingredients were also immediately seized by the authority.