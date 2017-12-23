Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 23 2017
By
Faizan Lakhani

Hafeez confident of Pakistan’s win in New Zealand

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former captain and senior all rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said on Saturday that he’s confident of Pakistan’s win in upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Talking to media in Karachi, Hafeez said that Pakistan team is on a winning streak and players will go to New Zealand with high morale.

“We have been doing good in limited over Cricket and I have no doubt that team will win the series in Sri Lanka as well,” Hafeez said.

“Players are confident and know their roles, although beating New Zealand at home ground isn’t easy for any team, but I am confident that we will do good there,” the former captain added.

Replying to a question, the senior all rounder said that he’s looking forward to contribute his part in marking Pakistan victorious in the series.

“Being a senior player, I will try to deliver what’s expected from me and will contribute to the team’s success,” he said.

“I have been to New Zealand before many times and I know how the conditions are going to be for us in the series,” he added.

Hafeez is part of Pakistan’s 15 member ODI team which will play five ODIs against New Zealand from January 6, 2018.

The former captain said that it is sad to lose Imad Wasim and Junaid Khan due to injuries but hoped that replacement players would fill the gap professionally.

“It’s always bad to see players going out due to injuries, it surely dents your combination but I’m confident that Nawaz and Amir are capable enough to deliver what’s expected from them in absence of Imad Wasim and Junaid Khan,” he added.

