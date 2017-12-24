4th World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan commences in Karachi

KARACHI: The 4th edition of World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan commenced here on Sunday with the team of Ali Mania and Zulfiqar Khan leading at the conclusion of the day one after playing 18 holes.



The duo of Ali and Zulfiqar were leading with the net score of 135 followed by Zubair Rasheed and Asim Siddiqi on second position with net score of 141.

At least 102 golfers representing 56 different teams are participating in the two-day event aiming to win the ticket to Portugal to represent Pakistan in World Finals of World Corporate Golf Challenge at Cascais.

Ali Maniya, who started with handicap of 18, finished with gross score of 84, which took his net score to 66. His partner Zulfiqar finished with gross score of 85. With a handicap of 16, Zulfiqar’s net score was 69.

According to organisers of the event, the unique format of World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan is creating interest for corporate teams from all over the country.

“More than 50 corporate golf teams are participating in the National Final of World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan. In other categories, more than 100 players are participating. The players will be competing in corporate cup, club members and team match categories,” said Wing Commander I N Khokhar, chairman of WCGC Pakistan.

“Teams wait anxiously throughout the year, to participate in Pakistan's biggest corporate event, World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan. There’s a tough competition between corporate teams and we are happy to bring the corporate golf on one platform,” he added.