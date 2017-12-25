Nation celebrates 142nd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah

KARACHI: The 142nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated across the country with traditional zeal and enthusiasm on Monday.



The day, a public holiday, dawned with a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals, with the national flag hoisted at principal government buildings.

A change of guards ceremony took place at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi earlier today. The cadets of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul assumed the ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum.

Change of guards ceremony at Quaid's Mausoleum

The Commandant of PMA Kakul, Maj. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz, was the chief guest at the ceremony. He also laid a floral wreath and offered fateha at Jinnah's mausoleum.

The governor and chief minister of Sindh also visited the Mazar-e-Quaid, and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha. They were accompanied by representatives from all three Armed Forces of Pakistan and Deputy DG Rangers.

People from various walks of life would be visiting the mausoleum to pay tributes to the Founder of Pakistan on his birth anniversary.

Scores of organisations have arranged programmes to pay respects to Jinnah and highlight various aspects of his life, vision and leadership.

PM for collective efforts to achieve Quaid's ideas

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has stressed upon making collective efforts to achieve the objectives of a stronger and developed Pakistan as set by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.



In his a message on Jinnah's 142nd birth anniversary, the prime minister said this day has a special significance for the whole nation because besides paying tributes to the great leader, it was a day to reiterate the resolve for reviving Quaid’s thoughts and move forward with his ideas.

"Throughout his life, Jinnah fought for religious, social and economic rights and identity of the Muslims of sub-continent on the basis of solid arguments and democratic principles," he said.

"He not only gathered the Muslims on the platform of Muslim League, who had been subjugated by British rulers and faced Hindus’ conspiracies, but also through his democratic struggle, he made the creation of a state possible, where all the citizens would have equal rights of life without any discrimination on the basis of colour, creed, religion etc."

PM Abbasi said that Quaid-e-Azam also gave the inhabitants of the newly-created state the guiding principles of ‘unity, faith and discipline’ so that with the help of these guiding principles, the future journey could be traversed.

"On this day, the nation should retrospect how much we have succeeded in achieving the objectives set by our great leader for which the state of Pakistan was created," he said.

The premier said under Quaid’s thoughts, an impartial and just analysis of the last seventy years' history would be helpful in determining the future course.

"By learning from the past mistakes, we have to struggle to reach to the destination as set by our great Quaid."

He said that by emulating the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah including hard work, truthfulness, honesty, selfless efforts and upholding the democratic norms, the nation could overcome the challenges and further strengthen Pakistan.

"In this way, Pakistan could achieve its deserving position in the comity of nations," PM Abbasi added.