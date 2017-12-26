Opponents fear PML-N social media force, says Maryam

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, addressed a convention for Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) social media workers here on Tuesday.



Maryam Nawaz speaks at PML-N’s social media convention in Lahore

“Our opponents are scared of PML-N’s social media force,” Maryam said, adding that the social media team of the party was effectively spreading the ideology of Nawaz Sharif across Pakistan.

“PML-N's social media has not only fought your (Nawaz Sharif’s) case on social media but also played a role in the NA-120 campaign,” she said.

Maryam said her father faced hardships because he chose the right path instead of taking the easy way out.

“Nawaz Sharif was attacked because he chose the right path over the easy one. He was attacked because he stands with his ideology, and his ideology is about respecting elected representatives,” she said to loud chants from her supporters.

There is no doctrine of necessity in democracy, she said and warned of “strict action” if any of her team members were “threatened”.

‘PML-N will witness historic victory in next elections’

Addressing the convention, former premier Nawaz Sharif said he has no doubts the party will witness “historic victory” in the next general elections, as he hailed the enthusiasm of party members present at the convention.

Nawaz Sharif at the PML-N convention

“Our political opponents will fail in their intentions,” he said.

Pointing out the development work undertaken during his government, Nawaz said he delivered on his promises.

"We eliminated terrorism over the past four years, with the grace of Allah. Cricket returned to Lahore," he said.

However, the progress of Pakistan has come to a standstill ever since the Panama Papers decision, he lamented.

"We cannot go back now. We will only go forward. The youth will take Pakistan forward. Nobody can stop you except God."

The PML-N leader said although Pakistan has been independent since its creation in 1947, its founder Quaid-e-Azam's dream is yet to be realized to the full.

"Your future should be better than your past and present."

The former prime minister also questioned his disqualification by the Supreme Court. "Where have you heard that a leader is disqualified because he did not receive salary from his son?"

“A ladla (dear) is excused despite admitting to his crime,” Nawaz said in an apparent reference to Imran Khan.



He further lamented that Pervez Musharraf broke the Constitution but his case is still pending in the courts, yet "they gave the verdict against us in a matter of weeks."

"Some offshore companies are apparently halal, and some are haram," he added.