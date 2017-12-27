Bilawal hits hard at opponents, accuses Musharraf of Benazir’s murder

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday took aim at political opponents as he addressed a rally here on the tenth death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.



In an apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Bilawal criticised the PTI chief for having corrupt aides.

"A close aide of the same man who based his political campaign on the slogan of fighting corruption was found guilty of corruption."

Without naming Imran, the PPP chairman alleged that he was distributing millions to terrorists.

“The man who blamed you for the Karsaz incident is making excuses to protect terrorists and distributes hundreds of millions between those who have sympathies with terrorists.”

"My leader (Benazir), today, blood is cheaper than food,” he said. "One day the prime minister says that we have destroyed the terrorists and our places of worship and schools are safe and the very next day a church in Quetta is attacked.”

He added that the political leadership does not have the will to combat terrorism.

“Politics has fallen into the laps of hypocrites today, but I rebel from the nexus of religion and politics,” he said.

The PPP chairman pledged that his party would continue to fight for the freedom and dignity of the judiciary.

Hitting hard at the ruling Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), he said the government is responsible for economically murdering farmers and labourers in the country.

“Your farmers, your labourers are being economically murdered by this government,” he said. "They have created an economy that supports only the elite and powerful."

“Today, a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy every institution of the country, the economy has been destroyed, and efforts are being made to distance the smaller provinces from the centre.”

“Those who were alleging that others were thieves have been identified for the biggest theft in the country,” Bilawal said in an apparent reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif – who was disqualified from holding public office in a verdict on the Panama Papers case by the Supreme Court.

He further said that the people are proud of Benazir — the leader of the oppressed people of Pakistan.

"Your murderers are still playing Holi with the blood of innocent citizens," the PPP Chairman said. "Youth, innocent sons and daughters of the soils, students, and innocent citizens are being murdered today by the same people who are responsible for your murder."

Bilawal alleged that Benazir was punished for establishing a peaceful side of Islam, fighting dictatorship, fighting terrorists, protecting democracy, establishing the supremacy of the constitution, fighting for the rights of oppressed citizens, and giving the women of this country their due rights.

"You [Benazir] were punished for your courage, strength, and undying love for the nation," he said, as the entire podium, including Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari chanted qatil qatil Musharraf qatil (murderer, murderer Musharraf is a murderer).

“Bibi Shaheed (martyred) we have not forgotten your promises,” Bilawal said. "And our spirits are at unrest while remembering your on your tenth death anniversary. You were a symbol of life and hope."

The bereaved son of the slain leader of PPP said that the people will remember today as the Day of Martyrdom because Benazir was a martyr who will live on as an example for people.

“You are still the strong bond between all of the four provinces,” Bilawal said.

'Musharraf exploited situation to assassinate my mother'

In an interview to BBC, Bilawal held former military dictator Pervez Musharraf personally responsible for the murder of his mother Benazir Bhutto, in an interview to BBC.

"Musharraf exploited this entire situation to assassinate my mother," he said. "He purposely sabotaged her security so that she would be assassinated and taken off the scene."

Bilawal said that he doesn’t hold the man who fired the bullet at his late mother responsible for her murder on the evening of December 27 at Liaquatbagh ground in Rawalpindi. The PPP chairman said that Musharraf directly threatened late Benazir and told that her security was based on the state of relationship with him.

He added that on the day of her assassination, the security cordon was taken off from her by the former military ruler.

When asked by the interviewer that a segment considers his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, responsible for Benazir’s murder, he reportedly said that this assumption is like calling an innocent an oppressor.

Musharraf denies involvement in BB's murder, says Rehman Malik be inquired

Former president Pervez Musharraf denied any involvement in the assassination of Benazir Bhutto and said Rehman Malik should be inquired for stopping the cavalcade carrying the ex-premier.

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007, as she returned after addressing a mammoth rally at Liaquat Bagh.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News in Dubai, Musharraf said, "I am not the murderer; ask Rehman Malik why he stopped the cavalcade carrying Benazir Bhutto."

The former president also raised questions about the slain premier's mobile phone and post-mortem, which could have led to some clues about the high-profile assassination.

"Where is Benazir's [mobile] phone? Why was not post-mortem carried out?" he asked.

Musharraf went on to claim that the PPP leadership is afraid of him. "It only adds to my popularity when speeches are delivered against me at the rallies."