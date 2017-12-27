Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 27 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Panchayat members repeatedly rape newly married woman in Faisalabad

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Dec 27, 2017

Photo: Geo News file

FAISALABAD: A girl who married a man of her own choice was raped repeatedly by three members of a panchayat (village council), it surfaced on Wednesday.

One of the three accused was arrested while a search is underway for the two men who remain at large.

The eighteen-year-old, who is a resident of Faisalabad's tehsil Tandlianwala, said in a press conference that her father had brought her back home after mediation by the village council following her marriage against her family's will.

The council members had promised the girl's father-in-law that she would be given away by her family in a proper ceremony, but later, held her captive and the accused Saif, Nasir, and Aijaz raped her

The woman later managed to escape captivity to reach home.

Faisalabad's City Police Officer (CPO) Athar Ismael took immediate notice of the incident, following a press conference by the survivor, and registered a case against the accused. 


