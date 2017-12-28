PPP not to form any alliance for general elections

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will not form an alliance with any political party for the next general elections, sources revealed to Geo News on Thursday.



The decision was taken by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after consulting with the senior leadership of the party.

Sources added that the PPP will field a candidate in every constituency.

A decision was also taken to answer to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the same language he uses, according to the sources.



The PPP will also launch a public mobilisation drive in Punjab and Sindh, it was decided by the party chairman.