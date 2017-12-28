Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 28 2017
ANAli Naeem

Teachers boycott BA exams under Sindh University in protest against low pay

Thursday Dec 28, 2017

Students gather in confusion and frustration after their exam was postponed 

HYDERABAD: Protesting low pay for checking papers, teachers boycotted BA examinations being conducted under Sindh University on Thursday, leaving the administration with no choice but to postpone today’s exam.

BA first-year English exam, being conducted under Sindh University, was postponed in multiple examination centres including Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Jamshoro, Sehwan, Matiari and Thatta after teachers boycotted the exam in protest.

Students gather outside exam centre 

The college teachers, responding to a call for boycott by the Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA), are demanding that they be paid for checking papers on par with university teachers.

Frustrated students had to return home from the examination centres when they found out the exam had been postponed to a later date. Some of the students demonstrated in protest outside the centres, saying they had studied all year long but in vain.

Meanwhile, Sindh University Vice Chancellor Dr Fatah Mohammad announced that BA and MA exams will continue to be conducted as per schedule. Today’s postponed paper will be conducted after the conclusion of the examinations, he added. 


