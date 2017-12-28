Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 28 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Court approves bail of MPA Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Dec 28, 2017

QUETTA: Member of provincial assembly (MPA) Majeed Khan Achakzai — who fatally ran over a traffic policeman near Quetta's GPO Chowk — was granted bail.

The court announced the decision in the bail petition by Achakzai earlier today, ordering the accused to submit Rs 0.5 million personal bond money.

The bail plea in a case of tampering his car's chassis was earlier approved, while Achakzai received an ad hoc bail in a case of killing a citizen in Quetta.

A court found the MPA innocent in another case of kidnapping a citizen.

A sessions court, in September, had indicted Achakzai, whose vehicle was speeding along GPO Chowk intersection when it rammed into Traffic Sub-Inspector Haji Ataullah and wounded him fatally, on June 20.

The MPA had refused to accept the charges against him.

Slain policeman's son denies pardoning Balochistan MPA Achakzai

Uncle, grandfather were misled into signing blank paper, claims son

Earlier, a discriminatory attitude in the case was witnessed, when despite the incident's CCTV video, an FIR was registered against 'unidentified persons'.

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media after the incident, following which police took action against the death of their colleague.

Achakzai, who is associated with the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, was elected to the provincial assembly from Killa Abdullah on PB-13. 

