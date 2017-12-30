Sharifs’ greed becoming national security threat for Pakistan: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan continued his tirade against the Sharif family and said that their greed is becoming a national security threat for the country.



The PTI leader also mentioned that Pakistan has to suffer “constant humiliation” due to the greed of the Sharif brothers.

He wrote: “For how long will Pakistan have to suffer the constant humiliation wrought on it by the greedy Sharif brothers dashing abroad seeking help from foreign leaders to save the wealth they plundered from the nation? The Sharifs greed is becoming a national security threat for Pak.”

In his tweet, Imran also implied that the visit of Sharif brother to Saudi Arabia is to seek help from "foreign leaders" in order to save their wealth which has been plundered from the nation.

On Friday, Imran claimed that former premier Nawaz Sharif is trying to get another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PTI chief further said that the ideology of Nawaz is corruption and alleged that former finance minister Ishaq Dar is Nawaz's frontman.

"It is all a mafia. They are all involved [in corruption]," the PTI chief alleged.

"Where is Ishaq Dar getting all the money from? They're all interlinked. We are facing a mafia," he said, adding that the

"Hudaibiya Paper Mills is the real money trail."

"Nawaz, Shehbaz and Dar are all money launderers," and added that Saaed Shaikh in the United States and Saiful Rehman in Qatar are also frontmen for the Sharif family, Imran alleged while reading documents which he said prove the Sharif family has been looting the public for decades.

"Ishaq Dar has 11 companies in Dubai. Hussain Nawaz and Safdar are also employees of these companies," claimed the PTI chairman.

He also said the Sharif brothers are also trying to get a new NRO in order to save themselves.

"I think they would hold the legs of Saudi monarchs," the PTI chief said, adding, "Whether they go to Saudi Arabia, or touch Trump's feet; it isn't going to save their money."

Imran said the reason Nawaz is "raising so much hue and cry over his ouster is that he is afraid the rest of his [ill-gotten] wealth would be disclosed next."

The PTI chief further said Nawaz, Maryam and PML-N's ministers are attacking the judiciary and assured the courts that the entire nation stands with the judiciary.